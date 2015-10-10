Calendar » Loop da Lu 5K Family Run/Walk

October 10, 2015 from 8:00am

Join fellow alumni, students, family and friends for a meandering tour of Cal Lutheran’s beautiful Thousand Oaks campus.

You may run or walk the course. The race will go on rain or shine—which means no rain checks or refunds on entry fees.

We try to provide all runners with a race T-shirt, but please register early to guarantee your shirt. All participants will receive a commemorative race medal.