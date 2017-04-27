Calendar » Lorna Spencer Hedges Annual Photography Lecture: Jennifer Gross

April 27, 2017 from 5:30 pm

Edward Steichen: Twentieth Century Photographer

This lecture by Jennifer Gross reviews the dynamic life and work of Edward Steichen (1879-1973), who was known for his role in expanding the breadth of 20th-century photography through the memorable images he created. Steichen was at turns a painter, horticulturist, museum curator, graphic designer, publisher and film director. He served as a military photographer in both World Wars, and lived a life that reflected a century transformed by modernization. From his early Pictorialist images with their painterly qualities, to his decades-long work as a commercial photographer for Condé Nast, to his role as Director of Photography at the Museum of Modern Art, New York. Steichen's endeavors positioned him as a controversial yet prescient advocate for photography's ability to record and amplify human observation, endeavor, and creativity. This lecture is grounded in the exhibition of the same name that took place October 7, 2016 through March 26, 2017 organized by Jennifer Gross at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.