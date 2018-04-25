Calendar » Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

February 24, 2018 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Find your next vacation at America’s Favorite Travel Show! At the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show, you’ll meet with thousands of destination experts from around the world who can help you personalize the trip that’s right for you.

Meet face-to-face with your favorite travel celebrities such as Rick Steves, Samantha Brown and more on the Travel Theater. Learn how to pack for two weeks in a carry-on and maximize reward points on the Savvy Traveler Theater. Receive destination-specific advice on where to go, what to do, and how to get there on the Destination Theater. Get a taste of far away cultures at the Taste of Travel Theaters, and feel the rhythm and the beat at the Global Beats Stage. Make the first top on your next trip the 2018 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show!