Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 10:10 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Los Olivos American Viticultural Area

October 5, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Los Olivos American Viticultural Area
presented by Fred Brander

 

The French word “terroir” loosely translates as “sense of place”, and the many factors that contribute to our specific terroir- soil types, daily temperature swings, the directional aspect of the land itself, and the amount of fog and precipitation we receive, among other components- are sufficiently unique that our application for a dedicated American Viticultural Area (AVA) designation has received approval, in recognition of the singular characteristics of the Los Olivos Viticultural Area.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 5, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road
  • Website: http://www.sbchs.org
 
 
 