Calendar » Los Olivos American Viticultural Area

October 5, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Los Olivos American Viticultural Area

presented by Fred Brander

The French word “terroir” loosely translates as “sense of place”, and the many factors that contribute to our specific terroir- soil types, daily temperature swings, the directional aspect of the land itself, and the amount of fog and precipitation we receive, among other components- are sufficiently unique that our application for a dedicated American Viticultural Area (AVA) designation has received approval, in recognition of the singular characteristics of the Los Olivos Viticultural Area.