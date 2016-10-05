Los Olivos American Viticultural Area
Los Olivos American Viticultural Area
presented by Fred Brander
The French word “terroir” loosely translates as “sense of place”, and the many factors that contribute to our specific terroir- soil types, daily temperature swings, the directional aspect of the land itself, and the amount of fog and precipitation we receive, among other components- are sufficiently unique that our application for a dedicated American Viticultural Area (AVA) designation has received approval, in recognition of the singular characteristics of the Los Olivos Viticultural Area.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 5, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road
- Website: http://www.sbchs.org