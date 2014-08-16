Calendar » Los Olivos AVA Winemaker Dinner

August 16, 2014 from 6:00 pm

Want a great story to tell your grandchildren? Then attend our Winemaker dinners with some of the amazing pioneer winemakers who have made the Santa Ynez Valley great. The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum is hosting five wine dinners in the months of August, September and October. We are presenting these great wine dinners featuring wineries from each of the five AVAs (American Viticulture Area) in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The provisional Los Olivos District AVA Winemaker dinner will feature Karen Steinwach from Buttonwood Farm Winery and Fred Brander from Brander Vineyard. The four course meal by the Valley Piggery will include Devils-on-a-Horseback, Braised Calamari, Buttonwood Farm Tomato and Melon Salad, Berkshire Pork Boulettes, and Peaches and Plums for dessert. Full menu details are available on our Facebook page.

A great chance to meet the winemakers, hear their story and sip their best wines while enjoying a savory catered dinner.