Calendar » Los Olivos Celebrates “Day in the Country”

October 17, 2015 from 7:00am - 3:30pm

Los Olivos is having their annual family-friendly event called “Day in the Country” featuring booths, activities, a parade, car show, breakfast, entertainment, and a silent auction. Profits support the Los Olivos Business Organization (LOBO) that pays for town services such as public restrooms, street cleaning, the flagpole, trash and the annual “Olde Fashioned Christmas” event in December.