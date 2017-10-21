Calendar » Los Olivos Day in the Country

October 21, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Join us come rain or shine, for Los Olivos’ most highly acclaimed festival of the year, the popular Day in the Country. This special day is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy country living the way it used to be in simpler times. And best of all, attendance is free!

Day in the Country is our biggest event of the year – a Los Olivos tradition of celebrating our quaint country town with an early morning family fun run, small-town parade, hundreds of local and regional crafters, artists and food purveyors, wine tastings, tractor show, and more fun for all ages!

Folks young and old come from far and wide to experience what it's like to spend a day in the country, Los Olivos style.