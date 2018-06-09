Los Olivos Jazz & Olive Festival
June 9, 2018 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The 14th annual Los Olivos Jazz & Olive Festival lets participants enjoy the olive-based culinary creations of 30 chefs together with wonderful wines poured by 30 area vintners, plus great live jazz for an all-inclusive $70. Attendance is limited to 650, so tickets should be purchased in advance at JazzAndOliveFestival.org or (805)325-9280.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Los Olivos Rotary Foundation
- Starts: June 9, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
- Price: All-inclusive $70
- Location: Lavinia Campbell park Los Olivos
- Website: JazzAndOliveFestival.org
- Sponsors: Los Olivos Rotary Foundation