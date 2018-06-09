Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Los Olivos Jazz & Olive Festival

June 9, 2018 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The 14th annual Los Olivos Jazz & Olive Festival lets participants enjoy the olive-based culinary creations of 30 chefs together with wonderful wines poured by 30 area vintners, plus great live jazz for an all-inclusive $70. Attendance is limited to 650, so tickets should be purchased in advance at JazzAndOliveFestival.org  or (805)325-9280.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Los Olivos Rotary Foundation
  • Starts: June 9, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Price: All-inclusive $70
  • Location: Lavinia Campbell park Los Olivos
  • Website: JazzAndOliveFestival.org
  • Sponsors: Los Olivos Rotary Foundation
 
 
 