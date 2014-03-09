Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

LOS PADRE TRAIL RIDERS ANNUAL SALE

March 9, 2014 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Tack and Tog 2014 will be on March 9 (Sunday)

It’s time to start gathering your sales items
for Tack & Tog and to think about what you
may be looking for. The date is March 9 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Sellers enter at 8:30A.M. and Buyers at 10:00. 9x10 space advance price and 1 pre-ordered table $35.00 by Feb 25th after that $40.00 One admission free per space. Helpers $4.00, Chairs $ 3.00 or bring your own.  Silent auction, Baked goods and sandwiches  Questions call Barbara 805-455-4113 or visit our web site at www.lptr.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: LPTR
  • Starts: March 9, 2014 10:00am - 3:00pm
  • Price: $5.
  • Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Website: http://www.lptr.org
  • Sponsors: LPTR
 
 
 