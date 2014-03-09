LOS PADRE TRAIL RIDERS ANNUAL SALE
Tack and Tog 2014 will be on March 9 (Sunday)
It’s time to start gathering your sales items
for Tack & Tog and to think about what you
may be looking for. The date is March 9 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.
Sellers enter at 8:30A.M. and Buyers at 10:00. 9x10 space advance price and 1 pre-ordered table $35.00 by Feb 25th after that $40.00 One admission free per space. Helpers $4.00, Chairs $ 3.00 or bring your own. Silent auction, Baked goods and sandwiches Questions call Barbara 805-455-4113 or visit our web site at www.lptr.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: LPTR
- Starts: March 9, 2014 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: $5.
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
- Website: http://www.lptr.org
