LOS PADRE TRAIL RIDERS ANNUAL SALE
Tack and Tog 2014 will be on March 9 Sunday Earl Warren Showgrounds
It's time to start gathering your sales items
for Tack & Tog and to think about what you
may be looking for.
Sellers enter at 8:30A.M. and Buyers at 10AM 9x10 space advance price and 1 pre-ordered table $35.00 by Feb 25th after that $40.00 one admission free per space. Helpers $4.00, Chairs $ 3.00 or bring your own. Silent auction, Baked goods and sandwiches.
Call Barbara Wolf 805-455-4113
or visit our web site at www.lptr.org
