LOS PADRES TRAIL RIDERS ANNUAL SALE

March 9, 2014 from 10:00AM - 3:00PM

Tack and Tog 2014 will be on March 9 Sunday Earl Warren Showgrounds



It's time to start gathering your sales items for Tack & Tog and to think about what you may be looking for.

Sellers enter at 8:30A.M. and Buyers at 10AM 9x10 space advance price and 1 pre-ordered table $35.00 by Feb 25th after that $40.00 one admission free per space. Helpers $4.00, Chairs $ 3.00 or bring your own. Silent auction, Baked goods and sandwiches.

Call Barbara Wolf 805-455-4113

or visit our web site at www.lptr.org

LPTR is an historic part of the Santa Barbara area horse community. You are invited to join this club and participate in events such as trail rides, parades, social events with informative speakers, and taking an active part in promoting plans, policies, and activities that will tend to further the use, acquisition, preservation, development and maintenance of riding and hiking trails, especially in the County of Santa Barbara.