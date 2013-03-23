Calendar » Los Padres Trail Riders annual Tack and Tog Sale

March 23, 2013 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

3/23: Los Padres Trail Riders annual Tack and Tog Sale (Earl Warren Showgrounds) Los Padres Trail Riders annual Tack and Tog Sale Saturday, March 23, 2013 Sellers enter at 8:30 am for set up. Prepaid $35 per 8 ft table or floor space and one admission. At door $40 one table or one floor space and one admission. $4 per helper, $1 each chair (or bring your own chair). Questions? Call Barbara 805 455-4113 More information at http://www.lptr.org/2013Tack&TogRules&Reservation.pdf