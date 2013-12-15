Los Posadas
In this reenactment of a Mexican tradition dating
to the 16th century, students representing Mary
and Joseph travel by donkey throughout campus
looking for shelter to give birth to their Son. Their
journey begins in the Ahmanson Science Center
lobby and ends at the Lundring Events Center,
where the evening concludes with hot chocolate,
pan dulce and a piñata.
Admission is free. Sponsored by Multicultural Programs
and International Student Services, the Latin
American Student Organization and the Department
of Languages and Cultures. For information,
contact Daniel Lawrence at 805-493-3489 or
[email protected]
