Calendar » Los Posadas

December 15, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

In this reenactment of a Mexican tradition dating

to the 16th century, students representing Mary

and Joseph travel by donkey throughout campus

looking for shelter to give birth to their Son. Their

journey begins in the Ahmanson Science Center

lobby and ends at the Lundring Events Center,

where the evening concludes with hot chocolate,

pan dulce and a piñata.

Admission is free. Sponsored by Multicultural Programs

and International Student Services, the Latin

American Student Organization and the Department

of Languages and Cultures. For information,

contact Daniel Lawrence at 805-493-3489 or

[email protected]