Loss of Spouse or Partner
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care - Bereavement Support Group
Loss of a Spouse or Partner
The focus of this group is to help you cope when you find yourself in the world without your partner. Some common topics explored are:
>Integrating the love and history of your relationship into your newly developing identity, by strengthening the core of who you are as you venture into your new life.
>Mourning the difficulty of saying good-bye to your partner–acknowledging the difficulty and poignancy of good-bye
>Ways to practice self-care, even when you don’t want to!
>Holiday celebrations and modifications which honor you and your needs as well as your history together
Facilitated by Dairine Pearson, LCSW
805.690.6201 [email protected],
Six Mondays, 9/11 - 10/16 2:00 - 3:30 pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visting Nurse & Hospice Care, Dairine Pearson 805.690.6201 [email protected]
- Starts: September 11, 2017 2:00pm - 3:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 512 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/calendar/
