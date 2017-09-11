Calendar » Loss of Spouse or Partner

September 11, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care - Bereavement Support Group

Loss of a Spouse or Partner

The focus of this group is to help you cope when you find yourself in the world without your partner. Some common topics explored are:

>Integrating the love and history of your relationship into your newly developing identity, by strengthening the core of who you are as you venture into your new life.

>Mourning the difficulty of saying good-bye to your partner–acknowledging the difficulty and poignancy of good-bye

>Ways to practice self-care, even when you don’t want to!

>Holiday celebrations and modifications which honor you and your needs as well as your history together

Facilitated by Dairine Pearson, LCSW

805.690.6201 [email protected],

Six Mondays, 9/11 - 10/16 2:00 - 3:30 pm