Calendar » Lost in Scrap Multimedia Exhibition and Fundraiser

October 10, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Get Lost in Scrap on Saturday, October 10, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Art From Scrap's Lost in Scrap Multimedia Exhibition and Fundraiser. Enjoy an evening of fun, creativity, art, and music. There will be two auctions; an art auction of over 70 works of art and a silent auction of donated items, including a four night stay in Sayulita, Mexico, a trip to Santa Cruz Island, and dinner at local restaurants. Meet the artists, as you enjoy delicious food, live music from OnE, beer from Telegraph Brewing Company, and wine from local winemakers. Once again, photographer Bob DeBris will be offering one of his infamously fun Photo Op’s. All proceeds benefit Art From Scrap's environmental education and art programming.



Visit the AFS Gallery from August 29 – October 10 to view and bid on your favorite art. Gallery Hours are Tuesday - Friday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday– 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Winning bids will be announced at the Lost In Scrap Fundraiser on Saturday, October 10, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.



Lost in Scrap highlights and celebrates the work of artists who use recycled materials for inspiration and expression.