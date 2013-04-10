Calendar » Lost in the Crowd

April 10, 2013 from 6 pm - 8 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater Shot over eight years, this ground breaking documentary follows a group of homeless LGBT teens living in New York City. The film reveals the many trials in their fight to survive in a world that is hostile to their very existence, but also the dreams and desires that keep them going. Susi Graf, 72 min., English, 2010, USA.