Calendar » LotusFest!

July 11, 2015 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

LotusFest! is a celebration of the spectacular lotus flower that is Lotusland’s namesake. Enjoy wine tasting from Santa Barbara County’s premier vintners, beer, delectable hors d’oeuvres, live music, lotus viewing and more! July is peak blooming season, and guests will have the opportunity to view these uniquely beautiful flowers while enjoying a relaxing afternoon at this casual, fun event. Reservations are required. Call 805.969.9990.