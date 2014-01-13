Calendar » Lotusland - Prospective Docent Reception

January 13, 2014 from 09:30 - 11:00

Learn to be a Lotusland Docent. Join us for a prospective docent coffee reception on Monday, January 13 at 9:30 AM.

Being a Lotusland docent is a perfect volunteer opportunity for men and women who enjoy plants and spending time in one of the world’s top 10 botanical gardens - in the heart of Montecito. Beginning February 3, Lotusland will offer a 14 week docent training course. The informative and enjoyable Monday sessions last from 9:30 AM to noon. Please call us to learn more about volunteering at Lotusland. Call 969-3767, extension 112 or send an email to [email protected]