Calendar » Lotusland Summer Twilight Tour

August 23, 2014 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

View the garden in the magical light of late afternoon with blooms and colors that are unique to the season. This popular event invites guests to enjoy the long days of summer.

Non-members reserve a docent-guided tour while members and their guests have the option of exploring the garden on their own. Wine and light hors d’oeuvres are served from 4:30 PM to 5:15 PM on the geranium terrace overlooking the main lawn.

Admission is $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made by calling Visitor Services at 805-969-9990.