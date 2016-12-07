Calendar » Lotusland’s Sustainable Horticulture Program

December 7, 2016 from 7:00on - 9:00pm

Corey Welles will discuss Lotusland's Sustainable Horticulture Program with an emphasis on biocontrol and the new insectary garden at Lotusland.

Corey Welles is a well-known horticulturist and lecturer on sustainable landscaping in Santa Barbara California. Born in San Diego California he has always been fascinated with ecology and one day hoped to be a creative force in environmental work. In 1982 he moved up to Santa Barbara and graduated from Santa Barbara City College with his A.S. in Environmental Horticulture. His passion for biology and ecology lead him to take further class work in entomology, ornithology, marine biology, zoology, and leaf litter analysis of Santa Cruz Island. He made his career choice early at 27 and for 26 years has perfected his approach to environmental gardening. Corey has given regular training seminars on sustainable landscaping in the Southern California area. He is certified in compost tea production-a relatively new technology popular at many botanic gardens. Currently he is Plant Healthcare Coordinator of Ganna Walska Lotusland were he implements sustainable horticulture techniques to the rare plant collections.