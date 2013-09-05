Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Louise Warner Trunk Show

September 5, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Louise Warner was born and raised in Santa Barbara and has been sculpting and exhibiting her works for the past 20 years. She uses a variety of mediums like bronze, resin, and wire to express herself and her world view of the human form and its connectedness to nature. Museum Store

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: September 5, 2013 5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Location: Museum Store, Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net
 
 
 