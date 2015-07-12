Calendar » Love. Period: An Interfaith Pride Celebration

July 12, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The first ever Interfaith Pride Celebration will take place Sunday, July 12, 2:00 pm in the Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara Court House. The celebration features members of faith groups who stand up for the dignity of the LGBTQ community. Speakers include Pastor Frank Schaefer, an Interfaith choir and 19 open and welcoming local faith communities. All are welcome to this free event.