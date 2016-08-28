Calendar » Love.Period An Interfaith Pride Celebration

August 28, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

As part of Santa Barbara's Pacific Pride Festival, an Interfaith Pride Celebration will take place on Sunday, August 28. Open and welcoming faith groups will come together to stand up for the dignity of the LGBTQ community. The celebration will feature an interfaith choir and speakers from various faiths. It promises to be healing, inspiring and uplifting.