Love.Period An Interfaith Pride Celebration
August 28, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
As part of Santa Barbara's Pacific Pride Festival, an Interfaith Pride Celebration will take place on Sunday, August 28. Open and welcoming faith groups will come together to stand up for the dignity of the LGBTQ community. The celebration will feature an interfaith choir and speakers from various faiths. It promises to be healing, inspiring and uplifting.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG Santa Barbara, Pacific Pride and Interfaith Pride Alliance
- Starts: August 28, 2016 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Location: Courthouse Sunken Garden 1100 Anacapa Street Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.pflagsantabarbara.org
- Sponsors: PFLAG Santa Barbara, Pacific Pride and Interfaith Pride Alliance