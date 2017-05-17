Calendar » Love Arcadia

May 17, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Rather than continuing his education, Jake wants to pursue what he believes will make him happy: taking over his family’s bubble tea shop, Tea Arcadia. That is until, he meets a young woman named Joanna Lee. She arrives at his hometown Arcadia, California, to buy the shopping center and start a new development project, putting the shop and all other tenants out of business. The film illustrates the many sides of love, family, and happiness.