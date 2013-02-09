Love, Desire and Relationships
Please join us for an evening of fun, food and fundraising as we take a lighthearted look from a Buddhist perspective at romance, relationships, love & desire. Learn what Buddha had to say about these with our panel of “love experts”, including American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo. We'll also have a silent auction with some nice items you'll want to bid on. $10 advance Feb. 6, or $15 ea., $25/couple at the door. RSVP online, or call us at 563-6000, or email us [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: February 9, 2013 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $10-25
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/love-desire-and-relationships-2/