Love, Desire and Relationships

February 9, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us for an evening of fun, food and fundraising as we take a lighthearted look from a Buddhist perspective at romance, relationships, love & desire. Learn what Buddha had to say about these with our panel of “love experts”, including American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo. We'll also have a silent auction with some nice items you'll want to bid on. $10 advance Feb. 6, or $15 ea., $25/couple at the door. RSVP online, or call us at 563-6000, or email us [email protected]