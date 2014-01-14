Calendar » “LOVE & HOPE & SEX & DREAMS” - Santa Barbara

January 14, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

75 of Santa Barbara’s most dynamic single women. 75 of its most eligible bachelors. Seated on opposite sides of one theater; brought together for one special night to answer one simple question:

WHY IS EVERYONE STILL SINGLE?

On January 14th, at the Center Stage Theatre at Paseo Nuevo, we find out!

Panelists include:

Lisa Darsonval - Owner, Santa Barbara Matchmaking

Brian Howie – author & creator of How to Find LOVE in 60 Seconds

Megan O’Brien – Celebrity Blogger and CEO of “BeautyBrander”

Jackie Ruka – “America’s Happyologist," creator Get Happy Zone

Shelli Stutz – Founder of “ManFixer”

Dr. Jonathan Harvin – PhD, Human Sexuality and Relationship Expert

Seating is extremely limited (75 per gender), all attendees receive premium gift bag filled with products, perks, & privileges as well complimentary admission to post-event VIP party at Eureka!

A PORTION OF THE EVENING'S NET PROCEEDS GOES TO BENEFIT CASA ESPERANZA

*NOTE: THIS EVENT IS BEING FILMED FOR BROADCAST