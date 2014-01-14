“LOVE & HOPE & SEX & DREAMS” - Santa Barbara
75 of Santa Barbara’s most dynamic single women. 75 of its most eligible bachelors. Seated on opposite sides of one theater; brought together for one special night to answer one simple question:
WHY IS EVERYONE STILL SINGLE?
On January 14th, at the Center Stage Theatre at Paseo Nuevo, we find out!
Panelists include:
Lisa Darsonval - Owner, Santa Barbara Matchmaking
Brian Howie – author & creator of How to Find LOVE in 60 Seconds
Megan O’Brien – Celebrity Blogger and CEO of “BeautyBrander”
Jackie Ruka – “America’s Happyologist," creator Get Happy Zone
Shelli Stutz – Founder of “ManFixer”
Dr. Jonathan Harvin – PhD, Human Sexuality and Relationship Expert
Seating is extremely limited (75 per gender), all attendees receive premium gift bag filled with products, perks, & privileges as well complimentary admission to post-event VIP party at Eureka!
A PORTION OF THE EVENING'S NET PROCEEDS GOES TO BENEFIT CASA ESPERANZA
*NOTE: THIS EVENT IS BEING FILMED FOR BROADCAST
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: BeuatyBrander, Viva Oliva
- Starts: January 14, 2014 7:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $40
- Location: Center Stage Theatre, Paseo Nuevo
- Website: http://loveSB.eventbrite.com
