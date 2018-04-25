Calendar » Love Knows No Limits Fundraiser

February 14, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us at The Narrative Loft for a Valentine's Day celebration of spoken word and music, benefitting victims of the Thomas Fire and Flood.

Love Knows No Limits will feature local artists coming together as a community for the community - Harnessing the power of Beat-inspired spoken word, delivered with soul rocking rhythm and love. It is an opportunity for people to come together - feel - process - participate - and ultimately arrive at a destination of hope and peace.

DJ Gavin Roy will kick the evening off, spinning some disks as we mingle, bid on silent auction items and check out raffle prizes before the main event. Light bites and sweet treats will be served courtesy of Wishbone Catering to accompany the cash bar.

All proceeds will support the recovery efforts of the Thomas Fire and Flood through Direct Relief. All ages welcome! (Please note: some poems may contain some choice words -listener discretion advised)

Price: $25 - $30

$25 presale

$30 at the door