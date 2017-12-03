Love Letters
Speaking of Stories present
Love Letters
by A.R. Gurney
Starring Meredith Baxter & Michael Gross
Directed by Maggie Mixsell
Two Performances only!
The stars of the iconic Eighties sitcom Family Ties reunite to bring to life A.R. Gurney’s wildly popular Love Letters. A benefit performance for Speaking of Stories. Two performances only! Join us on the patio after the performance for a reception with the actors.
TIMES: Sunday, December 3, at 2:00 P.M.
TIMES: Sunday, December 3, at 6:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $20 general, $12 students
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Speaking of Stories
- Starts: December 3, 2017 2pm - 4pm
- Price: $12 - $20
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: https://centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S37000004IugdEAC
