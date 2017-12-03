Calendar » Love Letters

December 3, 2017 from 6pm - 8pm

Speaking of Stories present

Love Letters

by A.R. Gurney

Starring Meredith Baxter & Michael Gross

Directed by Maggie Mixsell

Two Performances only!

The stars of the iconic Eighties sitcom Family Ties reunite to bring to life A.R. Gurney’s wildly popular Love Letters. A benefit performance for Speaking of Stories. Two performances only! Join us on the patio after the performance for a reception with the actors.

TIMES: Sunday, December 3, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMESSunday, December 3, at 6:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $12 students

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

