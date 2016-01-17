Calendar » “Love Letters” with Carol Burnett & Brian Dennehy

January 17, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

For one night only renowned stars of TV, movies and stage, Carol Burnett and Brian Dennehy, will reprise their sold-out Broadway performance in that beloved valentine to long-lasting relationships, Love Letters. Moreover, the stars will be available after the play, when the entire audience is invited to enjoy a post-performance party with them.

Love Letters will take place at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara at 4 pm on Sunday, January 17, 2016. The sponsoring organization is Antioch University Santa Barbara and all proceeds benefit the university’s Susan Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund. Susan Smith was an Antioch trustee and Brian Dennehy’s longtime agent and dear friend.

Reserved seats at Love Letters are $200 each, which is 100% tax-deductible, plus a small processing fee. Tickets may be purchased online at antiochsb.edu/loveletters. For further information, please contact Barbara Greenleaf at 805-689-4881.