Love Local: Plant-Based Cooking

October 4, 2014 from 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Join us in The Kitchen for this fun and informative class with Celebrity chef, Melissa Costello the founder of Karma Chow for this plant-based cooking class using locally sourced ingredients.



Melissa is the Author of The Karma Chow Ultimate Cookbook and The Clean in 14 Detox. She teaches people how to live preventatively through eating a whole foods, plant-based diet.



The class is $5 per person. Tickets are on sale now!



Cookbooks will also be available for sale.