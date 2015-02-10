Love, Longing & Lust: A Poetry Reading with Diana Raab
February 10, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Join acclaimed poet Diana Raab and a distinguished collection of local poets - Perie Longo, Marsha de la O, Friday Gretchen Lubina, and Jina Carvalho - for an evening of poetry for the heart.
Free and open to the public. Refreshments served. Click here for more information on the poets.
The reading is a part of Antioch in Conversation, a series designed for public engagement and dialogue about the social issues that affect us on a local, national, and global basis.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: February 10, 2015 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/aic-raab/