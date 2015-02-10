Calendar » Love, Longing & Lust: A Poetry Reading with Diana Raab

February 10, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Join acclaimed poet Diana Raab and a distinguished collection of local poets - Perie Longo, Marsha de la O, Friday Gretchen Lubina, and Jina Carvalho - for an evening of poetry for the heart.

Free and open to the public. Refreshments served. Click here for more information on the poets.

The reading is a part of Antioch in Conversation, a series designed for public engagement and dialogue about the social issues that affect us on a local, national, and global basis.