Love, Loss, and What I Wore
A celebrity cast of five women tell funny, wistful, and universal memories about their families and loved ones through the prism of their closets. Love, Loss, and What I Wore is winner of the 2010 Drama Desk Award and the Broadway.com Audience Award, and it celebrated a 2 1/2 year production run off-Broadway. Join us for a pre-Mother's Day or Ladies' Night Out celebration!
Featuring: CA State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, 6-time Emmy nominee Meredith Baxter, and award-winning acctresses Hattie Winston, Kathryne Dora Brown, and Lily Gibson.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara, Lillian P. Lovelace, Susan B. Rose, Vicki Riskin
- Starts: May 6, 2018 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $75-$150
- Location: Lobero Theater
- Website: https://www.lobero.org/events/antioch-university-benefit/
