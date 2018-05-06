Calendar » Love, Loss, and What I Wore

May 6, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

A celebrity cast of five women tell funny, wistful, and universal memories about their families and loved ones through the prism of their closets. Love, Loss, and What I Wore is winner of the 2010 Drama Desk Award and the Broadway.com Audience Award, and it celebrated a 2 1/2 year production run off-Broadway. Join us for a pre-Mother's Day or Ladies' Night Out celebration!

Featuring: CA State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, 6-time Emmy nominee Meredith Baxter, and award-winning acctresses Hattie Winston, Kathryne Dora Brown, and Lily Gibson.