Calendar » Love, Seduction & an Armenian Grandmother!

June 10, 2016 from 8:00pm

The Dance with Harout Performance Company comes back for their second year at Center Stage, presenting Love Seduction & an Armenian Grandmother! Prepare yourself for a wild ride as you learn about love, seduction and the hilarious adventures of an Armenian grandmother through dance styles encompassing Burlesque, Hip Hop, Jazz Funk and Armenian! You don’t want to miss this!

TIMES: Friday, June 10, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Friday, June 17, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, June 18, at 8:00 pm

TICKETS: $30 General (in advance), $40 General (at the Door)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.