Love & Solidarity: James Lawson and Non-Violence in the Search of Workers' Rights

January 25, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

What can people do to change a world full of violence and hate? Is non-violent revolution possible? The film addresses these questions through the life and thought of Rev. James Lawson. This African American Methodist minister worked with Martin Luther King, Jr., to initiate civil rights struggles in the South in the 1960s. In recent years, he taught non-violence organizing to coalitions of poor Black and Latino workers who have remade the labor movement in Los Angeles. Q&A to follow the film with Director Michael Honey. (English, 2016, 38 min)