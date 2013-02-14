Calendar » Love Without Pain

February 14, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Pure love has the power to bring peace, joy and meaning to our lives. However we carry an enemy in our heart, which poisons our love and makes our relationships with others painful. This inner enemy is attachment. Through learning to distinguish between love and attachment, we can unlock our potential for a truly loving heart. This will bring us deep peace, happiness and fearlessness, and allow us to give great joy to others. $10 suggested donation