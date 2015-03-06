Love Your Heart
March 6, 2015 from 1:30pm - 3:00pm
Join us for a panel discussion with Sansum Clinic Cardiologists and our Prescription Navigator as they share tips to keep your heart healthy.
Seating is limited and reservations are required.
Please RSVP by Monday, March 2.
Call: (805) 681-1756 or email: [email protected] to book your spot today.
- Location: 317 W. Pueblo Street, Santa Barbara