Calendar » LOVE YOUR MOTHER- Beach Clean Up with Explore Ecology

May 12, 2013 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Clean the Beach. Help the Ocean. FEEL GOOD. When? 2nd Sundays of the Month- Upcoming Dates are: May 12, June 9, July 14, and August 11th, 12:00-2:00 pm. Where? South Coast Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. Who? You and your friends. Please bring your own bag, bucket, and gloves. Monthly Beach Clean Ups brought to you by Explore Ecology/ Art From Scrap.