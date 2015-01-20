Calendar » Lovejoy’s Pickle Room: Straight Up Jazz

January 20, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Every third Tuesday of the month, Lovejoy’s Pickle Room presents live jazz. This upcoming night will feature the groovy duo of Cougar Estrada and John Schnackenberg, who put out some “straight ahead” jazz on keyboards and baritone sax, respectively.

Must be 21+

Two drink minimum

Classic cocktails served up by Willy Gilbert and Jersey Dave with kitchen open till 10pm.

Location: 126 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Call (805) 965-1015 with any questions

Upcoming Jazz nights: February 17; March 17; April 21; May 19