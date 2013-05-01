Calendar » Loving as Madness in Film: ‘As Good as It Gets’

May 1, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Portraying a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder, Jack Nicholson reveals in this Oscar-nominated film that the “best part of love is losing all sense of reality.” Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear join Nicholson in As Good as It Gets (1997). The film will then be discussed by a panel of CLU professors from various disciplines.