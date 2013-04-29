Calendar » Loving as Madness in Film: ‘Don Juan DeMarco’

April 29, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

One portraying a man with Don Juan’s personality and the other a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder, Johnny Depp reveals in this Oscar-nominated film that the “best part of love is losing all sense of reality.” Marlon Brandon and Faye Dunaway co-star with Depp in Don Juan DeMarco (1994). The film will then be discussed by a panel of CLU professors from various disciplines.