LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC IN SANTA BARBARA

February 12, 2017 from 11 am - 2 pm

C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts a low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Sunday, February 12 from 11 am to 2 pm at Eastside Neighborhood Park (corner of Yanonali and Soledad Streets).

Community members can purchase rabies vaccines for their dogs and cats for only $5.  Other vaccines, including distemper parvo (DHPP) for dogs and feline distemper (FVRCP) for cats, are $10.  Microchips, dewormer and topical flea treatment also cost $10 each. 

The City of Santa Barbara will be there to sell pet licenses. Licenses for altered dogs cost $29 per year, or $16.50 for seniors 65 years and up. Pet owners purchasing multi-year licenses receive discounts.

Low-income pet owners will have a chance to sign their dogs and cats up for a FREE spay/neuter surgery through C.A.R.E.4Paws. 

 

