LPFA FUNDAMENTALS OF BACKPACKING 5 WEEK CLASS

March 6, 2019 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Dust off your backpacks and lace up your boots (trail runners); cause we're going backpacking!


Exciting news, the Los Padres Forest Association (LPFA) will once again be hosting a Fundamentals of Backpacking course.  This will be our 6th year of organizing backpacking classes and promises to be our best ever!  The 5-week course starts March 6 and lasts through April 3.  Classes will be consecutive Wednesday nights from 7-9pm at La Cuesta High School in Santa Barbara.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Los Padres Forest Association
  • Starts: March 6, 2019 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Suggested $150 donation
  • Location: 710 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/435658957163996/
  • Sponsors: Los Padres Forest Association
 
 
 