LPFA FUNDAMENTALS OF BACKPACKING 5 WEEK CLASS
Dust off your backpacks and lace up your boots (trail runners); cause we're going backpacking!
Exciting news, the Los Padres Forest Association (LPFA) will once again be hosting a Fundamentals of Backpacking course. This will be our 6th year of organizing backpacking classes and promises to be our best ever! The 5-week course starts March 6 and lasts through April 3. Classes will be consecutive Wednesday nights from 7-9pm at La Cuesta High School in Santa Barbara.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Los Padres Forest Association
- Starts: March 6, 2019 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Suggested $150 donation
- Location: 710 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/435658957163996/
- Sponsors: Los Padres Forest Association