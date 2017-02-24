Calendar » Lucidity Eudaimonia Pre-Party: Soohan & Capyac

February 24, 2017 from 8:00 PM - 2:00 AM

In traditional fashion, we're celebrating the upcoming chapter of Lucidity Festival with an epic Pre-Party at Soho Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara, CA. This event has always been an awesome opportunity to reconnect with friends after a long winter, to get excited for the upcoming festival season, to hear some music and dance your butts off!



In Collaboration with Music is Love we're pleased to present Lucid Stage DJ, SOOHAN along with a new friend, CAPYAC.

21+



Cost: PreSale tickets $10

General Admission: $15

Day of Event: $20

Date: Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Time: 8 pm – 2 am

Location: SOhO Restaurant and Music Venue, 1221 State St, Ste 205, Santa Barbara, California 93101

To purchase ticket to the Pre-party go to: https://nightout.com/events/music-is-love-presents-an-official-lucidity-pre-party-featuring-soohan-speical-guests-capayc/tickets

For more information on the Pre-Party go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/738565996302281.

To learn more about the Lucidity Festivals or purchase, visit http://2017.lucidityfestival.com.

*Get $15 off Lucidity Festival and CourseWeek by entering discount code LucidityFest2017 before checkout*