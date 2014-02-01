Calendar » Lucidity Universe Art Exhibition- - From Santa Barbara’s Bohemian Roots to the Lucidity Universe

February 1, 2014 from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

On Saturday, February 1, Art From Scrap and the Lucidity Festivals are presenting The Lucidity Universe, a day and night of art, creativity, storytelling and fun. The event includes two art workshops, an art opening, reception and party.

The Lucidity Universe Art Exhibition opens at the Art From Scrap Gallery from 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm with an Artists’ Reception and Party. Artists from the Lucidity community have been invited to draw inspiration from Santa Barbara's illustrious and magical history and to cast a lens into the active counter cultural communities in the area. In their work for the show, artists will explore the following: How do communities create our “Universe”? How do myth, storytelling, magic and the divine intersect?

The Lucidity Universe opening includes music, an Earthjing Tea Lounge, food, refreshments and live painters.