Lucy Harvey Glass Trunk Show

March 7, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara artist Lucy Harvey entwines jewelry, pottery shards, and glass with freshly cut and polished gems to create these sculptures that fuel the imagination and serve as metaphors for both the unconscious mind and collective memory. Created from collections of memories, dreams, and objects that have served another life, the works represent the juxtaposition of materials and the merging of the common, or discarded, with new objects and high culture. Museum Store