Calendar » Luggage Trade-In Event for Needy during February

February 2, 2018 from 10AM - 6PM

CircaTerra Travel Outfitters joins Briggs & Riley’s national charity program “A Case for Giving” to benefit local children and families in crisis.

Bring your used wheeled luggage to CircaTerra Travel Outfitters in February and receive $50 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag for each used wheeled bag you donate, or $100 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag if you donate a used Briggs & Riley bag.

All trade-in bags brought to CircaTerra will be donated to Casa Pacifica and St. Vincent's Santa Barbara, local non-profits helping children and families in transition.