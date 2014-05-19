Lunafest
May 19, 2014 from 7:00pm
Lunafest is a series of short films created by, for and about women. It is a travelling film festival.
For more info and trailer go to www.lunafest.org
Proceeds benefit Breast Cancer Fund and Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: May 19, 2014 7:00pm
- Price: $15
- Location: Metro4 Theatre, 618 State Street, santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara