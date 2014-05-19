Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Lunafest

May 19, 2014 from 7:00pm

Lunafest is a series of short films created by, for and about women. It is a travelling film festival.

For more info and trailer go to www.lunafest.org

Proceeds benefit Breast Cancer Fund and Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: May 19, 2014 7:00pm
  • Price: $15
  • Location: Metro4 Theatre, 618 State Street, santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 