Lunafest
May 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jewish Women's Network presents our 2nd Annual Lunafest! Join us for a dynamic evening of short films by and about women (men are welcome too!). A portion of the proceeds benefits teh Breast Cancer Fund and The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.
At Metro 4 Theatre, 618 State Street
Tickets: $15
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: May 19, 2015 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: $15
- Location: Metro 4 Theatre, 618 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara