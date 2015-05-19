Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:11 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Lunafest

May 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Jewish Women's Network presents our 2nd Annual Lunafest! Join us for a dynamic evening of short films by and about women (men are welcome too!). A portion of the proceeds benefits teh Breast Cancer Fund and The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. 

At Metro 4 Theatre, 618 State Street

Tickets: $15

 

