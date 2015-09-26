Calendar » Lunch Box Inspiration with Marina Delio at the Public Market!

September 26, 2015 from 12:30pm

Back-to-school means back to the morning hustle. On Saturday September 26, at 12:30pm, the Public Market will host a “Kids in The Kitchen Lunch Box Inspiration” class featuring Santa Barbara’s very own “Yummy Mummy” Marina Delio. Join Marina and her daughter in The Kitchen as they lead a fun hands-on class where parents and kids will learn to prepare easy, whole food, and beautiful lunches in a snap. From kid-approved veggies and wraps to coco quinoa crispy treats, you will leave with a wealth of ideas to make packed lunches tastier and more nutritious than ever! Parents + kids are both welcome, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids! Call 805-770-7702 to reserve!